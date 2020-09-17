National

Fed government to update citizenship test

By AAP Newswire

Australian citizenship recipient holds his certificate - AAP

1 of 1

New Australians will need to correctly answer questions about domestic violence, equal opportunity and freedom of speech under changes to the citizenship test, the federal government will announce.

The 20-question multiple-choice test, which requires a 75 per cent overall mark to pass, will from November include five questions about Australian values - all of which must be answered correctly.

Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge is due to introduce the changes on Thursday to coincide with Australian Citizenship Day, as more than 100 citizenship ceremonies will take place across the country.

"Our Australian values are important. They have helped shape our country and they are the reason why so many people want to become Australian citizens," Mr Tudge told News Corp publications.

"The updated citizenship test will have new and more meaningful questions that require potential citizens to understand and commit to our values like freedom of speech, mutual respect, equality of opportunity, the importance of democracy and the rule of law."

The new values-based queries will include questions such as should people in Australia make an effort to learn English, are people free to choose who they marry or not marry, do religious laws override Australian law and is it acceptable for a husband to be violent towards his wife if she has disobeyed or disrespected him.

Questions in the current test focus on Australian history and government.

