Australian values quiz in citizenship test

By AAP Newswire

Australian citizenship recipient holds his certificate

New Australians will need to answer questions about domestic violence, equal opportunity and freedom of speech under changes to the citizenship test.

The 20-question multiple-choice quiz, which requires a 75 per cent overall mark to pass, will from November include five questions about Australian values.

All five values questions must be answered correctly.

Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge flagged the changes on Australian Citizenship Day, with more than 100 ceremonies taking place across the country.

"Our Australian values are important. They have helped shape our country and they are the reason why so many people want to become Australian citizens," he said on Thursday.

"The updated citizenship test will have new and more meaningful questions that require potential citizens to understand and commit to our values."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the citizenship test would also place a greater emphasis on the English language.

"That is such an important skill that migrants who come to Australia need to have the best possible life in Australia," he said.

"It is in their interest, in Australia's interests, it is our national language, it helps people get jobs, support themselves and not have to rely on welfare."

The values-based questions will revolve around learning English, freedom of choice around marriage, religious views and family violence.

The existing test focuses heavily on Australian history and democracy.

Last month, the government scrapped hours caps on taxpayer-funded English classes to allow people to achieve a functional level.

Mr Tudge has also signalled legislation to make lessons available for all non-English speakers until they reach vocational fluency.

