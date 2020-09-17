National

Ten to face court over deadly Qld brawl

By AAP Newswire

Ten men will front court charged with murder over a Brisbane brawl that left one teenager dead and others critically injured.

Girum Mekonnen, 19, died after a fight between two groups of about 20 African youths at playing fields in Zillmere on Sunday afternoon.

The ten men, aged between 18 and 32, will face the Brisbane Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a string of charges.

They are each facing one count of murder, 12 counts each of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and one count each of affray and disobedience to lawful order.

Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming on Wednesday said it will be alleged those involved went to Zillmere with the intent to assault the victims.

"This was an event that was highly confrontational and has been traumatic for the victims of the crime and their families," he said.

"It's just unacceptable to have people in a public space who are going about their business then attacked this way."

Paramedics took 11 people to hospital suffering stab wounds and blunt force injuries after one group attacked another with knives and baseball bats.

Some of the victims were knifed in their torso, pelvis, head and face.

Three people remain in hospital with one in a serious condition.

Police believe three carloads of people arrived at the Zillmere park seeking retribution for another incident in Brisbane's west on September 8.

"It's a horrific, unacceptable attack in our society," Det Supt Fleming said.

"But retribution is not going to solve the problem."

