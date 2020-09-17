National

Ten in court over deadly Qld brawl

By AAP Newswire

ZILLMERE MURDER ARREST - AAP

1 of 1

Ten men charged with murder over a Brisbane brawl that left one teenager dead and others critically injured have been mentioned in a Brisbane court.

Girum Mekonnen, 19, died after a fight between two groups of about 20 African youths at playing fields in Zillmere on Sunday afternoon.

Majok Riel Majok, Kresta Wal Wal, Anas Ayman Abdu Musa, Gabreal Wal Wal, Santo Wal, Juma Makuol Deng Makuol, Alex Edward Deng, Yohana Wal Wal, Joseph Lokolong and Chan Kon were all mentioned in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Charges for the 10, aged between 18 and 32, include murder, grievous bodily harm, affray and disobedience to lawful order.

Only Lokolong appeared briefly by video link and had no reaction to the charges.

Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming on Wednesday said it will be alleged those involved went to Zillmere with the intent to assault the victims.

"This was an event that was highly confrontational and has been traumatic for the victims of the crime and their families," he said.

"It's just unacceptable to have people in a public space who are going about their business then attacked this way."

Paramedics took 11 people to hospital suffering stab wounds and blunt force injuries after one group attacked another with knives and baseball bats.

Some of the victims were knifed in their torso, pelvis, head and face.

Three people remain in hospital with one in a serious condition.

Police believe three carloads of people arrived at the Zillmere park seeking retribution for another incident in Brisbane's west on September 8.

"It's a horrific, unacceptable attack in our society," Det Supt Fleming said.

"But retribution is not going to solve the problem."

The 10 men were remanded in custody to return to court on November 16 for mention.

Latest articles

News

Warrant issued for arrest of Milan Pajic

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Milan Pajic. Warrants have been issued for the 32-year-old’s arrest in relation to theft and deception related offences. He is described as 180cm tall with a solid build and short dark...

Shepparton News
News

GV parkrun to take place in Murchison

Byline: Caitlin Cassidy Goulburn Valley’s third parkrun will start in Murchison once COVID-19 restrictions are further eased. Lisa Niglia, who lives in Murchison, said organisers were yet to find a suitable site for the weekly 5 km run...

Caitlin Cassidy
News

Shepparton is one of the luckiest places for lotto wins in Australia

The numbers have stacked up and the odds are in Shepparton’s favour.

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Outdoor dining for Vic COVID-safe summer

Victoria has recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, as the premier unveiled a further $290 million in funding for businesses and sole traders.

AAP Newswire