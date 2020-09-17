National

NSW Liberals yet to publicly back Barilaro

By AAP Newswire

NSW PARLIAMENT QUESTION TIME - AAP

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro may have survived a no confidence vote in parliament, but some of his Liberal colleagues still won't back him publicly.

The outspoken Nationals leader put himself in the firing line last week when he threatened to implode the coalition government if concessions on the state's koala protection policy were not made.

He backed down on plans to move his MPs to the cross bench after Premier Gladys Berejiklian gave him an ultimatum to support her government, otherwise Nationals ministers would be sacked from cabinet.

She reportedly privately told him she was disgusted with his behaviour, but several of the government's senior ministers spoke publicly of their anger and embarrassment.

Before the no confidence motion was considered on Wednesday, Mr Barilaro was given the opportunity to repent, but he denied his actions were wrong and refused to rule out threatening the coalition again.

Neither the premier nor any Liberal ministers remained in the chamber to defend the deputy premier, who also left the chamber for the debate.

While Mr Barilaro's coalition partners returned to the chamber to vote against and defeat the motion, it is unclear if he still has their support.

On Wednesday, he appeared to accuse Liberal colleagues of leaking an email to the media, while in question time on Tuesday both Transport Minister Andrew Constance and Police Minister David Elliott refused to back down from disparaging comments they made about Mr Barilaro last week.

But the Nationals were unequivocal in voicing their support for their leader during the debate, trotting out an array of MPs to defend him.

Water Minister Melinda Pavey said the stoush was proof of how passionately Mr Barilaro fought for the bush.

"Yes, he's got an interesting style, but he delivers for our communities."

Deputy NSW Nationals leader Paul Toole said the motion was time wasted on political point scoring.

"We are behind John Barilaro, and those opposite know that," he said.

But Opposition Leader Jodi McKay told parliament while she agreed Mr Barilaro was a "nice guy", his lack of remorse was proof government stability wasn't possible while he remained leader of the Nationals.

"This is not new behaviour from John Barilaro," she told parliament.

"Time after time over the past 18 months he has threatened to resign, run for a federal seat, pull the Nationals from the coalition, sit on the cross bench.

"Every time he has huffed and he's puffed, and then he's backed down."

The Nationals are concerned changes to the Koala Habitat Protection State Environmental Planning Policy limit land use on farms and the ability to rezone areas for development as more trees are classed as koala habitat.

