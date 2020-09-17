Barilaro ‘politically reckless’: Constance

John Barilaro's "politically reckless" behaviour has driven the NSW coalition to the brink, a senior Liberal minister says, a day after the embattled Nationals Leader survived a no confidence motion in parliament.

The deputy premier put himself in the firing line last week when he threatened to implode the coalition government if concessions on the state's koala protection policy were not made.

He backed down after Premier Gladys Berejiklian gave him an ultimatum.

But, when given the opportunity to repent in parliament on Wednesday, Mr Barilaro denied his actions were wrong and refused to rule out threatening the coalition again.

Ms Berejiklian on Thursday told reporters she was trusting in Mr Barilaro's promise last week to see out the coalition to the next election.

"I take him on his word," she said.

"I am someone who gives people the benefit of doubt and that's what I am doing."

But Transport Minister Andrew Constance said Mr Barilaro's actions had driven the coalition to the worst state it has ever been in.

While the entire coalition voted against a no confidence motion moved against Mr Barilaro on Wednesday, Mr Constance said his "politically reckless" performance in question time had left many Liberal MPs "shaking their heads".

When asked if it made him angry, Mr Constance replied: "You bet it did."

"John Barilaro's political enemies are the Labor-Shooters coalition, not the Liberal coalition, that's where he thinks his enemies are. It's not," he told reporters on Thursday.

Mr Constance said the issue was no longer about koalas, but about "leadership".

"For Christ's sake, just get back to what's important here, and that's the community. And that's where Barra's, quite frankly, buggering up," he said.

The pair have a chequered history, after Mr Barilaro called Mr Constance a c**t over his decision to put himself forward as a potential byelection candidate for the federal seat of Eden-Monaro.

Police Minister David Elliott and Planning Minister Rob Stokes have also made disparaging public comments about Mr Barilaro since the blow up last week.

Despite the show of unity in defeating the no confidence motion against Mr Barilaro, it's unclear if he still has the support of his Liberal colleagues.

Neither the premier nor any Liberal ministers remained in the chamber to defend the deputy premier, who also left the chamber for the debate, and Mr Barilaro earlier appeared to accuse Liberal colleagues of leaking an email to the media.

There is no end in sight to Mr Barilaro's week from hell, with three government ministers being ordered by the parliament to produce all correspondence received from NSW Nationals MPs over the koala protection laws.

A motion that passed in a late night sitting of the Upper House on Wednesday gives Mr Barilaro, Mr Stokes and Environment Minister Matt Kean seven days to provide the documents.

Independent MP Justin Field moved the motion after reports suggested Mr Stokes received just a single representation from Mr Barilaro's office regarding the SEPP laws - and it came from a property developer, not a farmer or farming group.

"The community deserves to know who Nationals MPs are actually lobbying for. At the moment it looks like it's for property developers," Mr Field said in a statement on Thursday.

The Nationals are concerned changes to the Koala Habitat Protection State Environmental Planning Policy limit land use on farms and the ability to rezone areas for development as more trees are classed as koala habitat.

The policy will likely be debated by cabinet on October 6.