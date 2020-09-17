National

Police chiefs to front Vic hotels inquiry

By AAP Newswire

Graham Ashton - AAP

1 of 1

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton and his predecessor Graham Ashton will be questioned by the hotel quarantine inquiry over the decision to use security guards for the program.

The inquiry has previously heard Mr Ashton, who retired from the top job in June, wanted private security guards to be the first option for Victorian quarantine hotels, not the police.

The decision was made at a meeting chaired by Emergency Management Victoria Commissioner Andrew Crisp on March 27.

In a recording of the meeting, Mr Crisp said he understood it was Mr Ashton's preference that "private security be the first line of security".

"Absolutely that's our preference," Assistant Commissioner Mick Grainger added.

Also to appear at the inquiry on Thursday are Department of Health and Human Services bureaucrats Jason Helps and Andrea Spiteri.

They were jointly allocated the role of state controller during the pandemic, in a move that sidelined Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.

The inquiry heard under the state's plan for an influenza pandemic, devised in 2015, the chief health officer is supposed to assume the role of a state controller and the "overall responsibility for emergency response operations".

Neither Mr Helps or Ms Spiteri have a medical background.

Prof Sutton told the inquiry he should have been given the role.

"It's not just about my training and experience, it's about the position that the state controller sits in within the emergency management arrangements and the oversight of certain operational activities that I think it's important as chief health officer to be across," he said on Wednesday.

DHHS secretary Kym Peake eventually stepped into the role in late July, which Prof Sutton said was appropriate.

About 99 per cent of the state's second wave of coronavirus cases can be traced back to outbreaks at the Rydges on Swanston and Stamford Plaza in May and June.

Latest articles

News

Border open to residents from midnight

THOSE in possession of a valid border permit will be permitted to cross into NSW for every day life purposes from midnight. It means residents in border towns such as Echuca-Moama and Cobram-Barooga will be able to resume every day life across their...

Andrew Johnston
News

Giants’ big effort

There might not be much footy being played in the regions, but that doesn’t mean fans are sitting around doing nothing. AFL Victoria Country Masters team Goulburn Valley Giants have taken on September’s Long Run challenge of running 72 km to...

John Lewis
News

Big wheels rolling on MOVE

Big wheels have started to roll on Shepparton’s Museum of Vehicle Evolution, with the first sods turned on the $5.35 million project at Emerald Bank, Kialla on Wednesday, September, 16. Representing three of the project’s funding streams...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Outdoor dining for Vic COVID-safe summer

Victoria has recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, as the premier unveiled a further $290 million in funding for businesses and sole traders.

AAP Newswire