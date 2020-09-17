National

Green bank lives on in $1.9b energy plan

By AAP Newswire

Australia's green bank has had its life-span extended with a $1.62 billion cheque from the Morrison government.

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency's funds had dwindled to $88 million by the end of June and were fully committed, but the new money extends its life for another decade.

It's part of a broader new $1.9 billion package to develop low emission technology.

It includes expanding the remit of ARENA and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation to support new technologies that reduce emissions in agriculture, manufacturing, industry and transport.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says it will help position the economy for the future.

"These investments create jobs and they bring new technologies into play," he said in a statement.

"This will not only cut emissions, but deliver the reliable energy Australia needs while driving down prices for homes and businesses."

A new Technology Co-Investment Fund will be set up with $95.4 million to help businesses in agriculture, manufacturing, industry and transport pinpoint opportunities to enhance productivity and adopt new technologies.

The package also includes money for a regional hydrogen export hub, microgrids and improved energy and emissions data.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor has pushed for technology to play a central role in reducing Australia's emissions.

"The government recognises the strong growth in emerging energy technologies that will play a role in Australia's energy mix into the future," he said.

"We need to get the balance right and our investment to re-energise ARENA will deliver that."

