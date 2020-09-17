National

Unemployment rate falls to 6.8 per cent

By AAP Newswire

People wait in line at the Prahran Centrelink office in Melbourne. - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 6.8 per cent in August as another large jump in employment was reported with COVID-19 restrictions easing across most states.

The unemployment rate fell from a 22-year high of 7.5 per cent in July, but still stands well above the 5.1 per cent rate seen in February when the pandemic first hit Australia's shores.

The number of people unemployed fell below one million after rising to a record high in July, according to figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank and Treasury have both predicted the unemployment rate will rise to 10 per cent by the end of the year with a further 400,000 people joining the dole queue.

The number of people in employment rose 111,000, the third month of exceptionally strong increases as restrictions were unwound.

The number of full-time positions rose by 36,200, while part-time jobs increased by 74,800.

The participation rate of those people in work or seeking employment rose to 64.8 per cent from 64.7 per cent.

Economists' forecasts had centred on a fall of 35,000 jobs in the month with the unemployment rate ticking up to 7.7 per cent.

Latest articles

National

Man charged over threatening Qld premier

Annastacia Palaszczuk has tested negative to COVID-19, while a man has been charged over death threats against her and Queensland’s chief health officer.

AAP Newswire
National

Australian shares remain in doldrums

The Australian market and the Aussie dollar remained in the doldrums despite an unexpected drop in the unemployment rate and another rise in employment.

AAP Newswire
National

Man jailed over Mick Hawi murder

A criminal has been jailed after admitting to helping his friend after he executed former Sydney bikie boss Mick Hawi as he sat in his Mercedes outside a gym.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Outdoor dining for Vic COVID-safe summer

Victoria has recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, as the premier unveiled a further $290 million in funding for businesses and sole traders.

AAP Newswire