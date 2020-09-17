National

Economists predict further jobless rise

By AAP Newswire

People wait in line at the Prahran Centrelink office in Melbourne. - AAP

The latest official jobs figures will mark the final major data release heading into next month's federal budget and are unlikely to be pretty.

Economists expect the August job figures to be released on Thursday will show the unemployment rate ticking up to 7.7 per cent, its highest level in 22 years as a result of the restrictions being put in place earlier this year to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The jobless rate has already jumped from 5.1 per cent in February to 7.5 per cent in July as the coronavirus pandemic forced the economy into recession for the first time since the early 1990s.

The number of people in employment as of August is expected to fall by around 35,000, ending two months of exceptionally strong increases as restrictions were unwound nationally.

The second COVID-19 wave in Victoria and the triggering of a harsh lockdown has set back that positive trend.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics' most recent weekly payrolls data - a special series introduced during the pandemic - showed jobs fell by 0.4 per cent nationally over the month to August 22.

However, the breakdown of the figures showed while payroll jobs fell by two per cent in Victoria, the rest of Australia saw jobs rise 0.1 per cent.

The Reserve Bank and Treasury expect the unemployment rate will rise to 10 per cent by the end of the year with a further 400,000 people joining the dole queue.

The number of people unemployed topped one million for the first time in July.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will hand down the budget on October 6, later than the traditional May release because of the pandemic.

