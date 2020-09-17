National

Gun registry boss to face Edwards’ inquest

By AAP Newswire

NSW Police Superintendent Anthony Bell - AAP

The police superintendent brought in to overhaul the NSW Firearms Registry after the shooting deaths of teenagers Jack and Jennifer Edwards will give evidence at their inquest.

Anthony Bell is expected to tell State Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan how the Murwillumbah-based wing of the NSW Police Force has revamped the way it processes applications and trains staff in a bid to prevent similar deaths.

In the eighteen months before murdering his estranged children in their Sydney home, John Ian Edwards was granted a special training permit exemption, two gun licences and permits to acquire five guns by the NSW Firearms Registry.

Edwards, a pensioner with a propensity for domestic violence, shot dead 13-year-old Jennifer and 15-year-old Jack before taking his own life in July 2018.

Ms O'Sullivan has heard evidence Edwards had an extensive history of domestic violence on his police profile stemming back to 1993.

But, with no restraining orders finalised or charges laid since 2000, no registry clerk decided he was unsuitable for a permit or licence.

The former police officer who supervised all clerks involved in Edwards' training permit and gun licence applications admitted the office's reasoning for how to determine an application "obviously ... had some flaws in it".

One clerk involved in checking Edwards' police profile for a rifle licence application in June 2017 also reviewed his pistol licence application two weeks later, the inquest has heard.

The supervisor said there was "no consistency" in two methods of assessing Edwards' profile.

The clerk likely didn't remember the rifle application when she was adjudicating the pistol application as they were processing scores of reports each week, the supervisor said.

Counsel assisting Kate Richardson SC suggested the commonality between the two reports was "a complete failure to recognise domestic violence going back 24 years".

The inquest heard applications involving false or misleading statements or a history of domestic violence are now escalated to "senior adjudicators", the supervisor said.

The registry also now uses the more-user-friendly WebCOPS interface to access the police database and its automatically generated report of relevant events on applicants' police profiles now collects more information.

