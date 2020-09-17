National

Man jailed over Mick Hawi murder

By AAP Newswire

The scene of a shooting in Rockdale (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A long-time criminal who admitted helping his friend after he carried out the "vicious and cold-blooded" Sydney murder of former bikie boss Mick Hawi has been jailed for at least three years and four months.

Ahmed Doudar, 40, was originally charged with murdering Mr Hawi, who was shot multiple times after getting into his black Mercedes outside a Fitness First gym in Rockdale in February 2018.

But he pleaded guilty in July to being an accessory after the fact to murder.

In the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday, Justice Robert Allan Hulme jailed him for four years and six months, with a non-parole period of three years and four months.

He cited the agreed statement of facts which said Doudar helped his close friend Yusuf Guney Nazlioglu, after the 39-year-old had shot Mr Hawi and had been driven off by another man, Jamal Eljaidi, 32.

Doudar has admitted helping load a second getaway car onto a tow truck from a safe house.

Justice Hulme said Doudar's morality was no better than that of the shooter who carried out a dangerous and public execution.

Doudar had known his friend Yusuf Nazlioglu was the brazen and brutal assailant and helped dispose of a car to help him evade justice, he said.

On September 10, a jury acquitted Mr Nazlioglu and Mr Eljaidi of the murder.

Latest articles

Soccer

Mourinho coy on Spurs’ pursuit of Bale

Jose Mourinho was keen to take the credit for Real Madrid signing Gareth Bale but he was less vocal in Tottenham’s moves to bring the forward back to London.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Neymar in two-match Ligue 1 ban over brawl

Neymar will serve a two-match suspension for his role in a brawl near the end of Paris St Germain’s controversial Ligue 1 clash with Olympique de Marseille.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Leeds and Southampton out of League Cup

Premier League sides Leeds United and Southampton have been sent packing from the Carabao Cup at the second-round stage.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Outdoor dining for Vic COVID-safe summer

Victoria has recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, as the premier unveiled a further $290 million in funding for businesses and sole traders.

AAP Newswire