Man jailed over Mick Hawi murder

A long-time criminal who admitted helping his friend after he carried out the "vicious and cold-blooded" Sydney murder of former bikie boss Mick Hawi has been jailed for at least three years and four months.

Ahmed Doudar, 40, was originally charged with murdering Mr Hawi, who was shot multiple times after getting into his black Mercedes outside a Fitness First gym in Rockdale in February 2018.