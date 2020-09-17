National

Man faces sentence over Mick Hawi murder

By AAP Newswire

The scene of a shooting in Rockdale (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The only man to have admitted a role in the brazen execution-style murder of former Sydney bikie boss Mick Hawi is due to be sentenced.

Ahmed Doudar, 40, was originally charged with murdering Mr Hawi, who was shot multiple times after getting into his black Mercedes outside a Fitness First gym in Rockdale in February 2018.

But he pleaded guilty in July to being an accessory after the fact to murder.

On September 10, a NSW Supreme Court jury acquitted Doudar's close friend Yusuf Guney Nazlioglu, 39, and another man, Jamal Eljaidi, 32, of the murder.

Mr Nazlioglu was accused of being the balaclava-clad gunman, while Mr Eljaidi was said to be his getaway driver.

Tow truck driver Moustafa Salami had also faced the accessory charge, but prosecutors withdrew it in July.

CCTV from a camera across the road from the gym car park showed the gunman reach into Mr Hawi's car, fire the shots and then sprint to a waiting silver-grey Mercedes.

That car was torched minutes after the shooting, with the gunman and driver changing to a second getaway vehicle, a silver Toyota Aurion.

Doudar has admitted helping load that car onto a tow truck from a safe house.

He is due to be sentenced on Thursday by Justice Robert Allan Hulme.

