Qld premier supports bringing Aussies home

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (file image) - AAP

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is keen for Australians trapped overseas to return home, saying her state will be happy to take in as many travellers as it can.

The federal government has called on the states to boost caps on international arrivals from 4000 to 6000 in a bid to rescue more of the 25,000 people stranded abroad.

Ms Palaszczuk agreed in principle, saying it was "imperative" that as many Australians be brought back as possible.

"I've actually been told some really concerning stories about people being trapped in London ... people are camped out at airports, they don't know what's happening, the uncertainty and they want to get home to loved ones as well," she told reporters.

"I would be more than happy to be taking more Australians here where we have the capacity to do so.

"I don't want families to be separated by very, very long distances overseas where many countries are still in lockdown."

Under a plan by the federal transport minister, NSW, Queensland and Western Australia would lift state caps on mandatory hotel-quarantine by 500 people a week.

Ms Palaszczuk will discuss the cap and re-opening her state's border to the ACT at a national cabinet meeting on Friday.

The premier has indicated she's keen to ease restrictions on ACT visitors by the end of this month, following a decision by South Australia to relax restrictions with Canberra on Tuesday.

It comes as just one new virus case has been recorded in the Sunshine State since Saturday, with 28 active cases remaining.

