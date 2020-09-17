Mayors rally behind Qld health chief

Queensland's health minister says the federal government should chip in funding for hotel quarantine if it wants to boost the intake of returning Australian travellers.

The Commonwealth has called on the states to boost caps on international arrivals from 4000 to 6000 in a bid to rescue more of the 25,000 people stranded abroad.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has flagged her agreement in principle, saying it was "imperative" that as many Australians be brought back as possible.

But Health Minister Steven Miles told reporters the federal government should take more responsibility over the cost and management of hotel quarantine.

"What has always struck me as strange is why the federal government doesn't have a role to play in quarantining international arrivals," he said on Thursday.

The decision to shut international borders was taken by the Morrison government, he said, while the job of hotel quarantine had been left "entirely to the states."

Mr Miles said the system had been "massively resource-intensive" on the state's police and health systems but Queensland had received no financial aid for its efforts.

"If the federal government wanted to put on the table a process for better resourcing international arrivals I'm sure we'd welcome that."

His comments came as Queensland's mayors rallied behind the state's embattled chief health officer, praising her "pragmatic and fearless" leadership during the pandemic.

Doctor Jeannette Young is being guarded by police after death threats and online trolling over her decision to not allow a Canberra woman to leave quarantine to go to her father's funeral.

In a joint statement, members of the Local Government Association of Queensland thanked Dr Young for her "unwavering commitment" to keeping Queenslanders safe amid COVID-19.

"It is because of Dr Young's approach that Queensland is the envy of the nation, recording fewer cases and avoiding the protracted periods of public health restrictions experienced in other states," LGAQ President Mark Jamieson said.

The Sunshine Coast mayor said councils have been "incredibly grateful and supportive of the evidence-based advice and strong, professional approach she has taken."

"I would like to thank the Chief Health Officer on behalf of Queensland councils for the pragmatic and fearless leadership she has shown throughout the pandemic," Mr Jamieson said.

Only one new coronavirus case was recorded in Queensland on Thursday, an Ipswich Hospital worker who was already in quarantine.

Another 11,643 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours with 27 cases currently active.