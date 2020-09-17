Man charged over threatening Qld premier

Queensland's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has had a COVID-19 scare as police charge a man with making death threats against her and the state's chief health officer.

Ms Palaszczuk took a coronavirus test after losing her voice earlier this week.

Treasurer Cameron Dick told reporters she had taken a COVID-19 test which had come back negative.

"The premier lost her voice...she had a COVID test that came back negative, so she's done the right thing and followed the health advice," he said.

Meanwhile, a 43-year-old Gold Coast man has been charged over death threats which saw Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young go under police protection last week.

The man will face Southport Magistrates Court on October 7 on one count of using a carriage service to make a threat to kill.

"It is absolutely reprehensible that anyone would think of doing harm to these two very fine Queenslanders," Mr Dick said.

It comes as Queensland's Health Minister Steven Miles accused the prime minister of colluding with the LNP opposition in "tearing down" the premier.

"That's why there is this focus on Queensland," Mr Miles said on Thursday.

"Why Scott Morrison is so determined to tear our premier down - well - you'd have to ask him that."

"But I understand from the reports that it was a deliberate strategy concocted in the prime minister's office...one that was then directed to Deb Frecklington and one being carried (out) by her, Scott Morrison and Peter Dutton."

His comments follow a plan by the federal government for states to boost caps on international arrivals from 4000 to 6000 in a bid to rescue more of the 25,000 people stranded abroad.

Mr Miles says the commonwealth should chip in funding for hotel quarantine if it wants the state's to increase their cap on returning Australian travellers.

The premier has flagged her agreement in principle, saying it was "imperative" that as many Australians be brought back as possible.

But Mr Miles told reporters the federal government should take more responsibility over the cost and management of hotel quarantine.

"What has always struck me as strange is why the federal government doesn't have a role to play in quarantining international arrivals."

The decision to shut international borders was taken by the Morrison government, he said, while the job of hotel quarantine had been left "entirely to the states."

Mr Miles said the system had been "massively resource-intensive" on the state's police and health systems but Queensland had received no financial aid for its efforts.

"If the federal government wanted to put on the table a process for better resourcing international arrivals I'm sure we'd welcome that."

He also accused Mr Morrison of ignoring health advice from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee when drafting a definition of a coronavirus hotspot.

The authority recommends a period of 28 days free of community transmission before re-opening borders.

"If you're going to have experts then you have to at least consider their advice," Mr Miles said.

"You can't reject their advice before it even gets considered by national cabinet, which appears to be what Scott Morrison has done here."

His comments come as health authorities consider reopening to ACT visitors by the end of the month.

"We will look at the feasibility of the ACT given their long period of no transmission, but that's challenging given they're enveloped by New South Wales," Mr Miles said.