Couple found dead at remote WA rock site

A bushwalking couple have been found dead at Western Australia's Mt Augustus, prompting a police warning about the dangers of hiking in remote areas.

Police say the body of a man in his 70s was found by walkers at the rock formation site in WA's Mid West on Wednesday morning.

A woman in her 60s, believed to be his partner, was found several hours later after a major search of the area.

It comes just days after a 53-year-old woman died while hiking in the nearby Mt Augusta National Park.

Investigations are continuing, but police say none of the deaths are suspicious and reports will be prepared for the coroner.

Police have urged bushwalkers to take proper precautions before heading out to remote areas.

"Mt Augustus is a very remote area of Western Australia where temperatures at this time of year are in the high 30s to 40s during the day," WA Police said in a statement.

"Anyone who considers travelling to these remote areas (is) urged to consider their physical condition and the remoteness of the area."

