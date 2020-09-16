Pilot injured in Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria's East Gippsland region, injuring the lone pilot.

The aircraft crashed just before 3pm on Wednesday at Stirling, southwest of Ensay.

The pilot is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, with emergency services and police on the scene.

Ambulance Victoria said the man appeared to suffer upper-body injuries.

He will be airlifted to Melbourne.

Investigators were told the helicopter crashed and rolled in rugged terrain, according to Victoria Police.

The civil aviation authority is investigating the crash.