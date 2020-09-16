National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

By AAP Newswire





An injured helicopter pilot has been airlifted to hospital after crashing in rugged terrain in Victoria's East Gippsland region.

The chopper crashed just before 3pm on Wednesday at Stirling, 55km north of Bairnsdale.

The lone pilot was treated for non-life threatening injuries, with emergency services and police called out to the scene.

Ambulance Victoria said the man appeared to suffer upper-body injuries.

He has been airlifted to Latrobe Regional Hospital, paramedics confirmed after 6pm.

Investigators have been told the helicopter crashed and rolled in rugged terrain near Engineers Road.

The site was brought under control at 4.45pm, with Country Fire Authority crews using foam on a small fuel leak.

The civil aviation authority is investigating the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or with dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

