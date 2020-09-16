National

Calls for overhaul of Vic justice system

By AAP Newswire

Barristers outside a court building (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

There are calls for Victoria to scrap some pre-trial hearings for accused criminals to make the justice system fairer and more efficient.

Victoria's Law Reform Commission has recommended scrapping committals hearings, where evidence is tested before a magistrate who then decides whether to sent someone to trial.

The commission wants this, and procedural hearings known as committal mentions, to be rolled into a single court date.

These changes would help make the system more efficient, and spare victims and witnesses the trauma of being questioned multiple times by lawyers, the commission says.

It also wants prosecutors to stop slapping an accused person with unnecessary or duplicate charges, which are often dropped if they plead or are rolled up into a single charge.

To address this, the commission wants the Director of Public Prosecutions to give police informants binding instructions about charges or review them within seven days.

It also wants funding for the DPP and Victoria Legal Aid boosted, so experienced lawyers can be brought in at the earliest possible stage and remain responsible for the case until its conclusion.

Latest articles

AFL

Far-fetched Coniglio talk is wrong: Giants

Leon Cameron says speculation about Stephen Coniglio has been far fetched, with the GWS coach also defending Aidan Corr’s departure from the AFL club’s hub.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Eagle Yeo in struggle for finals fitness

Even if star West Coast midfielder Elliot Yeo is able to return for the AFL finals, there are doubts as to whether he will have his trademark explosiveness.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Longmire lauds Papley’s Swans commitment

Sydney forward Tom Papley has committed to the AFL club beyond this season and coach John Longmire says the 24-year-old’s call is a massive boost to the Swans.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire