National

Qld man charged over cold case murder

By AAP Newswire

A Queensland police badge (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man has been charged over the cold case murder of an unemployed Brisbane construction worker reported missing by his family more than two decades ago.

Homicide detectives allege the 59-year-old killed Gregory James Thurlow in north Brisbane during the early hours of October 2, 1996.

"Greg was 27 years of age when he disappeared leaving behind his parents, brother, sister and extended family," Detective Senior Sergeant Tara Kentwell told reporters on Wednesday.

"Greg was much loved by his family and friends

"Sadly Greg's parents Jean and James are no longer with us."

Mr Thurlow was last seen leaving a Bray Park home in a green 1980 VC Holden Commodore sedan with the accused man late on October 1, 1996.

Police say the pair stopped along Anzac Avenue in Mango Hill where they got out of the car.

Detectives allege Mr Thurlow was murdered shortly after.

The accused man will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A $500,000 reward remains on offer for further information leading to a conviction.

Latest articles

AFL

Far-fetched Coniglio talk is wrong: Giants

Leon Cameron says speculation about Stephen Coniglio has been far fetched, with the GWS coach also defending Aidan Corr’s departure from the AFL club’s hub.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Eagle Yeo in struggle for finals fitness

Even if star West Coast midfielder Elliot Yeo is able to return for the AFL finals, there are doubts as to whether he will have his trademark explosiveness.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Longmire lauds Papley’s Swans commitment

Sydney forward Tom Papley has committed to the AFL club beyond this season and coach John Longmire says the 24-year-old’s call is a massive boost to the Swans.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire