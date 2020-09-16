National

Qld LNP demand govt adopt funeral plan

By AAP Newswire

Deb Frecklington wants quarantine exemptions for funerals. - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington is still calling on the government to adopt her plan to allow people to leave quarantine to attend funerals, despite the deputy premier lambasting the proposal.

The Liberal National Party leader pledged on Tuesday to direct the chief health officer to create COVID-safe arrangements for people in mandatory quarantine to attend funerals or visit dying relatives.

Compassionate quarantine exemptions have become a potent issue in the run-up to the October 31 state election.

The opposition has been calling Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk "heartless", while the government is accusing the LNP of using families' tragedies for political gain.

Ms Frecklington's funeral plan hasn't been endorsed by Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young, but she insists that the government of the day has the final call on quarantine rules.

"That is exactly why I am calling on Annastacia Palaszczuk to show some compassion, some consistency in decision-making and some common sense," Ms Frecklington said on Wednesday.

"I am calling on the premier today to adopt the LNP's plan around funerals, having COVID-safe plans for funerals."

The LNP leader will be briefed on the quarantine rules by Dr Young on Wednesday afternoon, but Deputy Premier Steven Miles slammed her funeral plan.

He said the chief health officer had already assessed the LNP proposal and determined that it was too risky to put into practice.

Dr Miles accused the opposition leader of threatening to give orders to the chief health officer and warned she would have to change the Public Health Act to implement the funeral plan.

"Do we really want a premier who would be willing to use the parliament to override the powers of our chief health officer to make important decisions based on health risk?" Dr Miles said.

"They are the questions that people should be asking of Deb Frecklington."

The opposition leader stood beside another quarantine exemption applicant, Gold Coast resident Nathan Lowe, while demanding the government adopt her plan.

Mr Lowe has been trying to secure exemptions for his northern NSW uncle and Canberra-based brother to attend his father's funeral.

Last week, a case involving a Canberra woman being denied permission to attend her father's funeral rose to national prominence after Prime Minister Scott Morrison tried to intervene and spoke about the case on radio.

The woman was eventually allowed to view her father's body privately while dressed in full PPE.

The woman's step sister later wrote an open letter criticising Mr Morrison's involvement, saying he had attracted a "media storm" to further his "political agenda".

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Mother aiming for Sir Rupert Clarke repeat

Daniel Bowman had his greatest moment as a trainer when Begood Toya Mother won the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes and he is looking for a repeat performance.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Perseverance Chris Waller’s key to Kolding

Chris Waller is adamant George Main Stakes contender Kolding is going as well as he ever has and only needs the right conditions to return to the winner’s list.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Racing mourns champion Irish rider Smullen

Nine-time Irish champion jockey Pat Smullen has died aged 43, a year after retiring from racing as he had treatment for pancreatic cancer

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire