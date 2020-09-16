Supervisor backs staff licensing Edwards

The supervisor of the NSW public servants who granted John Edwards a gun licence says she probably would have done the same thing based on the information available at the time.

Edwards, a 67-year-old pensioner with a propensity for domestic violence, shot dead his estranged children Jack and Jennifer before taking his own life in Sydney in July 2018.

The inquest into the deaths has heard NSW Firearms staff granted him a gun licence in June 2017 without looking into recent entries on his main police profile.

As of June 2017, 15 of the 18 entries on his main police profile related to either apprehended violence orders, stalking allegations, assault allegations or adverse interactions in relationships. The most recent charges were laid in 1998.

The supervisor, who cannot be named, told the inquest on Wednesday it was obvious in hindsight that the staff could have placed more weight on the incidents.

"But based on the information at that time - and things have changed since then - I probably would have granted him a licence as well," the 19-year registry veteran said.

Registry staff in 2017 relied on an automatically generated report of applicants' police profiles to make decisions.

But in Edwards' case, in part due to the domestic violence allegations being wrongly coded by local police, the Central Names Index (CNI) report didn't note several allegations of violence and stalking on the pensioner's profile.

His most recent apprehended violence order that had progressed beyond the interim or provisional step was a three-year order that expired in 2003.

The supervisor said she would have looked at Edwards' age, the period of time since the 2000 AVO, what charges Edwards had faced and any other information that could allow her to not view him as a "fit and proper" person.

The inquest has heard registry clerks involved in the issuing of Edwards' training permit and licence believed another colleague was doing a comprehensive check of the then 66-year-old's police profile.

In the case of Edwards' training permit, the supervisor said there was no written policy about how to determine an application.

"We only create policy when the legislation isn't clear," she said.

She agreed it could have been a four-line policy telling staff that the legislation's mention of "appropriate" meant they were required to do a thorough check of the applicant's police profile.

"I agree that it is an easy and short direction but at the time, I didn't think it was necessary," she said.

"Some of them, they'd been here for 15 years at that time and I thought they were experienced.

"It appeared staff knew what they were doing."

The supervisor said she had reviewed the CNI report generated during Edwards' licensing process and the notations the clerk had made.

But she hadn't interviewed the clerk or viewed a one-page audit report showing exactly what the clerk clicked on when viewing Edwards' profile.

She said, as registry management and police were investigating all clerks' decisions, she didn't see it as appropriate to run her own investigation and noted changes were prompted by the July 2018 deaths.

"We definitely have changed a lot of things to improve things since then. That has been going on for quite some time," the supervisor said.

Firearms Registry Commander, Superintendent Anthony Bell, is expected to face the inquest this week.

The inquest continues.