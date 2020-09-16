National

Fine, border checks to shield regional Vic

By AAP Newswire

Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Melburnians will be slugged almost $5000 if caught trying to sneak into regional Victoria under a tough new COVID-19 penalty, as authorities build a "ring of steel" around the city.

Victoria Police will crack down on regional travel, with coronavirus restrictions wound back outside of Melbourne at midnight on Wednesday.

The $4957 fine will apply to any adult who tries to travel out of the city without a lawful excuse.

Permitted reasons include work, medical care and care-giving.

Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent said the fine was designed to deter people from Melbourne attempting to run the gauntlet as rules ease ahead of school holidays.

"We do not want regional and rural communities to be put at risk by Melbourne metropolitan people," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"We don't want the virus to spread again."

Police will be stopping more vehicles at roadblocks out of the city, inevitably leading to long delays.

"We'll be checking every vehicle that is towing a caravan, a camper trailer or towing a boat or a jet ski, or that has a surfboard or fishing rods," he said.

Regional Victorians will still be able to travel through Melbourne to reach other parts of the state.

A new checkpoint will be established on the way to the Mornington Peninsula, a spot where many Melbourne residents have holiday homes.

It will be randomly moved as there are multiple access roads into the coastal area.

As the Mornington Peninsula falls within metropolitan Melbourne's bounds, those caught without a lawful travel reason will only face the regular $1652 fine.

Bus and rail depots will have also more officers on the ground, while back roads will be monitored by highway patrol cars and occasional pop-up roadblocks.

Mr Nugent warned would-be holiday makers they could expect to be questioned by police if they somehow managed to slip through.

"It's when you set up, it's when you're out there that we'll be knocking on your door," Mr Nugent said.

"And if you've got two parents in a car, that's a $10,000 fine."

Premier Daniel Andrews described the new fine and beefed-up border safeguards as a "ring of steel".

"We've got to be inflexible on this," he said.

"We're going to do everything we can to make sure the virus is not travelling into regional Victoria from people who have no lawful reason to be in regional Victoria."

Latest articles

AFL

Far-fetched Coniglio talk is wrong: Giants

Leon Cameron says speculation about Stephen Coniglio has been far fetched, with the GWS coach also defending Aidan Corr’s departure from the AFL club’s hub.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Eagle Yeo in struggle for finals fitness

Even if star West Coast midfielder Elliot Yeo is able to return for the AFL finals, there are doubts as to whether he will have his trademark explosiveness.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Longmire lauds Papley’s Swans commitment

Sydney forward Tom Papley has committed to the AFL club beyond this season and coach John Longmire says the 24-year-old’s call is a massive boost to the Swans.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire