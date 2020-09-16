National

Murder charges likely over fatal Qld brawl

By AAP Newswire

The scene of the fatal stabbing and brawl (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Up to 10 people are expected to be charged with murder over a violent Brisbane brawl that left a teenager dead and several others critically injured.

A 19-year-old man died after a fight between two groups of about 20 people at playing fields in Zillmere on Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics took 10 people to hospital suffering stab wounds and blunt force injuries after one group attacked another with knives and baseball bats.

Police believe three carloads of people arrived at the Zillmere park seeking "retribution" for another incident that happened in Brisbane's west on September 8.

Officers drove the people arrested into the Brisbane Watch House on Wednesday.

The charges have not been confirmed by police.

Police have said the people involved in the brawl appear to be members of Brisbane's African community.

