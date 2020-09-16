National

WA to consider Rottnest quarantine revival

By AAP Newswire

People on Rottnest Island (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Western Australia will consider again using Rottnest Island to house returned travellers amid tension between the state and Commonwealth over quarantine arrangements.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has urged states to take more Australians returning from overseas through expanded hotel quarantine programs.

WA would take an extra 500 international arrivals per week - almost double its current number - under Mr McCormack's plan.

Premier Mark McGowan says WA is already close to capacity for the number of people it can safely keep in eight hotels across Perth's CBD.

A frustrated Mr McGowan says it would have been more appropriate to discuss the plan at national cabinet before publicly announcing it.

"We would consider it but we want to have a proper conversation and proper consideration of it," he said on Wednesday.

"I don't really like the fact that this has been sprung via a press conference without a discussion with the people required to actually implement it and I would have thought that is very directly outside the spirit of the national cabinet."

Mr McCormack has written to premiers and chief ministers asking for their support ahead of Friday's national cabinet meeting.

Almost 2000 people are being held in COVID-19 hotel quarantine in Perth.

WA has a cap of 525 returned overseas passengers a week - second only to NSW - but its numbers are also being inflated by people arriving from Victoria to take up jobs in WA.

Under WA's strict quarantine laws, anyone arriving from Victoria must spend 14 days in hotel quarantine.

The government will consider using popular tourism spot Rottnest Island to house returned travellers, having done so earlier in the year.

"I don't exactly want to close down Rottnest just before the school holidays when people have holidays booked," Mr McGowan said.

"It may take some weeks for us to consider an option around Rottnest and that's something I'm happy to work with the Commonwealth on."

Mr McGowan remains adamant the Commonwealth should consider having travellers quarantine at defence bases but appeared to backtrack from Tuesday's suggestion that the Christmas Island detention centre could be used.

"What I suggested yesterday was some of the Commonwealth facilities that are available but in particular, defence bases," he said.

Christmas Island is currently housing convicted criminals and people whose visas were revoked but couldn't be deported because of a lack of flights.

The federal government has said it would not be appropriate to use as a quarantine facility and the suggestion was also panned by WA's Liberal opposition.

Latest articles

Rugby

Bennett open to coaching Origin and Souths

Wayne Bennett says he would be happy to take over as Queensland State of Origin coach if Kevin Walters gives it up to take on the Brisbane NRL job.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Prior re-signs with Force, Godwin to come

One-Test Wallaby Kyle Godwin is a strong chance to sign a longer deal with the Western Force despite initially being linked to the Waratahs.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Addin Fonua-Blake pushes for Manly release

Manly forward Addin Fonua-Blake has been granted permission to talk to rival NRL clubs about an exit from Sydney with two years left on his Sea Eagles contract.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire