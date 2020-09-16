National

NSW commits $160m to JobTrainer program

By AAP Newswire

Gladys Berejiklian has announced funding for JobTraining. - AAP

1 of 1

NSW has committed nearly $160 million to the federal JobTrainer program in a bid to help people to reskill for future employment in the health, manufacturing and construction sectors.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Wednesday said the NSW government would match federal JobTrainer funding in a program that would support projects such as Aerotropolis, hospital redevelopments and regional road upgrades.

The initiative would also include full qualifications to retrain and become qualified, short course micro-credentials to upskill, support for apprentices and trainees, and support to re-engage young people in regional areas back into school, training or employment.

"It's crucial we look to reskill, retrain and redeploy the workforce to industries where there are skills shortages and emerging employment opportunities," Ms Berejiklian said in a statement.

"We are committed to ensuring the NSW workforce is the most highly skilled in the country."

Skills and Tertiary Education Minister Geoff Lee said the key training areas would be health, manufacturing and construction, with the program designed to help job seekers retrain or up-skill and support school leavers entering the workforce for the first time.

"We have to skill the workforce to take advantage of future job opportunities which may be very different to jobs in the pre-COVID economy," Mr Lee said.

Latest articles

Rugby

Bennett open to coaching Origin and Souths

Wayne Bennett says he would be happy to take over as Queensland State of Origin coach if Kevin Walters gives it up to take on the Brisbane NRL job.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Prior re-signs with Force, Godwin to come

One-Test Wallaby Kyle Godwin is a strong chance to sign a longer deal with the Western Force despite initially being linked to the Waratahs.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Addin Fonua-Blake pushes for Manly release

Manly forward Addin Fonua-Blake has been granted permission to talk to rival NRL clubs about an exit from Sydney with two years left on his Sea Eagles contract.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire