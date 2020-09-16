National

Australian shares close around highs

By AAP Newswire

Australian shares have held early gains. - AAP

The Australian share market finished around the day's highs in what appeared to be investors taking a punt on positive news coming out after the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index closed higher by 61.3 points, or 1.04 per cent, to 5956.1 points on Wednesday.

The All Ordinaries index finished up 67.6 points, or 1.11 per cent, to 6146.9.

The Aussie dollar was buying 73.13 US cents at 16.30 AEST, down slightly from 73.18 US cents at the close on Tuesday.

