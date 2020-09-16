National

Three to be tried over Qld dad’s killing

By AAP Newswire

Three people have been committed to stand trial over the killing of a former soldier who died shortly after being stabbed on a Queensland road.

Lee Matthew Hiller is charged with murdering father-of-three Nathan Frazer at Murrumba Downs, north of Brisbane, on July 12, 2018.

Helen Mary Anderson and Charmaine Elizabeth Blessington are accused of being accessories after Mr Frazer's murder.

All three were committed to stand trial on Wednesday after a two-day hearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court.

Mr Frazer sustained one stab wound about 15cm deep and another about 4.5cm during the attack, the court heard earlier.

Dr Christopher Day told the hearing there were a total of 17 injuries on his body including a fractured rib likely caused by the knife used to stab him.

Hillier was arrested on the day Mr Frazer died following a four-hour siege at a hotel in Carseldine in Brisbane's north.

