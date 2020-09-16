National

Vegan activist had death threats: lawyer

By AAP Newswire

Vegan and animal rights activist Leah Ava Whetton (2nd from right) - AAP

1 of 1

A woman who breached strict biosecurity laws at two Darling Downs farms as part of a vegan protest has been targeted by death threats, a Brisbane court has been told.

Leah Ava Whetton, 30, pleaded guilty in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday to two counts of trespass after more serious charges were downgraded.

Whetton was a member of the Meat the Victim animal rights group which broke into the large-scale piggery Cameron Pastoral, at Pittsworth, and Canningvale poultry farm Williams Eggs in 2018 and 2019.

The court heard she disregarded clearly signed biosecurity procedures and handled piglets and laying hens.

The court was told Whetton had a history of similar offences and her offences were "of a continual nature".

After the vegan raids, the activist's personal details have been released on social media, and she and her mother had received death threats.

"One of those was a phone call to cut off her fingers and her jaw broken," defence solicitor Lumme Rynderman told the court.

"Other than this offending which is grounded in her conscience, she has no criminal history."

Whetton was fined $1000 and no conviction was recorded.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Kim Kardashian in social media freeze

Kim Kardashian West says she will freeze her social media accounts for one day to protest the spread of hate speech and misinformation.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

UN enlists slew of celebrities for film

Grammy winner Beyonce, actor Don Cheadle and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai are to star in a new United Nations film.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Netflix defends Cuties

Netflix is facing a backlash over its drama Cuties which is accused of the sexualised portrayal of young girls.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire