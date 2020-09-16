National

Financial crime agency fines State Street

By AAP Newswire

AUSTRAC CEO Nicole Rose. - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's financial crime watchdog has fined an American-owned bank for failing to declare international fund transfers.

State Street has been hit with a $1.2 million penalty for not reporting the money movements, which left it exposed to exploitation by organised criminals.

The fine is small compared to a $700 million money laundering penalty recently paid by the Commonwealth Bank, but is still likely to put a dent in the US-owned asset manager's reputation.

State Street failed to report 99 foreign fund transfers, copping $12,000 per breach.

By comparison, Westpac was last year found to have committed 23 million money laundering breaches, and Commonwealth recorded almost 54 million breaches in 2017.

Westpac is still negotiating its penalty.

AUSTRAC chief executive Nicole Rose said transparency around funds transfers was important to stamp out crimes such as terrorism, child exploitation, drug trafficking and tax evasion.

"Because the most sophisticated criminal syndicates operate across national borders, information about international funds transfers can provide a key piece of the puzzle for our law enforcement partners," she said.

"Businesses are the first line of defence in protecting the community and our financial system from criminal abuse."

State Street said it was working with the Australian regulator to address weaknesses in its reporting of international fund transfers.

A spokesman said the lender was also working with an independent consultant after self-reporting the lapse.

He said the integrity of the transactions was not in question, and there was no financial impact on State Street clients.

"There is no suggestion that the transactions in question were suspicious nor that there were deficiencies in State Street's customer due diligence," the spokesman told AAP on Wednesday.

Latest articles

News

‘World of pain’ for some Shepparton businesses despite step three

The news regional Victoria will reopen to step three has been met with mixed reactions from businesses in Greater Shepparton, with some labelling the announcement as “smoke and mirrors”.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

CFA issues haystack warning to Victorians

As regional Victoria begins to experience spring growth of pastures and crops, the Country Fire Authority has issued a warning to farmers to exercise caution with the cutting, baling and storage of hay. CFA acting chief officer Garry Cook said crews...

Shepparton News
News

Summit looks to the future with optimism

Young people from the Goulburn Valley and around the world were treated to a morning of inspiration and optimism at the third annual Nelson Mandela Youth Leadership Summit hosted from Shepparton yesterday. More than 200 people attended yesterday’s...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire