Qld govt relaxes rules on aged care visits

Gold Coast and Darling Downs residents will be able visit aged care homes and hospitals again after Queensland went a fourth day without further community transmission of COVID-19.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles says people living in those regions will be allowed to gather in groups of up to 30, as opposed to the 10 previously, without a COVID-19 safety plan. Only 10 people are allowed to gather in Brisbane, Ipswich and Logan.

Just one new virus case has been recorded since Saturday and that person was already in hotel quarantine.

"That's designed to give just a sense of how we are getting on top of those clusters, particularly on the south side of Brisbane and the Ipswich area," Dr Miles said.

"It's very, very good work."

The deputy premier said the government would also lift its mandatory PPE requirements for hospital visitors on the Gold Coast and in the Darling Downs, but individual hospitals will still have the final call.

He said NSW and Victoria were making progress but sadly there were eight deaths in the latter state overnight, more than the six Queensland had recorded since the pandemic began.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young is also reportedly considering a rule change that will require NSW to go just 14 days, rather than the current 28 days, without community transmission of COVID-19 before Queensland reopens the border.

Dr Young says she won't rush "a critical decision" when the border restrictions are reviewed at the end of the month.

"We're still concerned that in the past four weeks there have been 14 cases in NSW of which the cause of transmission is unknown," she told AAP in a statement on Wednesday.

"For a lot of people at home, it might seem like the pandemic is almost over but in reality, Monday was a record day worldwide for COVID-19 cases.

"We've all done so well to protect Queensland and we can't let our hard work and sacrifices go to waste by rushing a critical decision."

The state's Labor government has been under sustained pressure from federal, interstate and local political rivals to ease border restrictions since the pandemic began.

A relaxation of the criteria could allow Queensland to reopen to NSW and the ACT much quicker than previously thought, and potentially in time for Christmas.

It could also make it easier for the federal government to get its proposed national hotspot system up and running.

Under the current rules Queensland's border is closed to visitors from NSW unless they live in a border region or have an exemption on economic or compassionate grounds.

All visitors from NSW, the ACT and Victoria have to go into mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Queensland.

Queensland has no restrictions on visitors from South Australia, Western Australia, Tasmania or the Northern Territory.