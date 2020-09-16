Vic police training halted by fires, COVID

The rollout of a new training program to help Victoria Police respond to mental health incidents was halted because of the summer bushfires and COVID-19 pandemic.

The revelation comes after officers shot a knife-wielding man outside a Melbourne shopping centre on Tuesday morning.

The 24-year-old man allegedly yelled at police to kill him before being shot by two officers at Lilydale Marketplace.

He had been inside a medical centre with the knife and filled out a new patient form shortly prior to the tense standoff.

Deputy Commissioner Neil Paterson said he'd seen an escalation in the use of force against police in the last few weeks.

He also noted the bushfires and coronavirus had forced the rollout of new police training for mental health situations to be put on hold.

Tuesday's dramatic shooting was broadcast live on Melbourne radio station 3AW.

Vision has since emerged of the officers trying to convince the man to put down the weapon.

"I need you to put the knife down. I'm not going to shoot you," one officer says.

Mr Paterson said the man had yelled at police to kill him before advancing on them.

"They were reversing away from him, walking backwards with their firearms drawn and then, as a last resort, fired shots," Mr Paterson told reporters.

The shooting, under internal investigation by the force with oversight from its ethics body, was captured on police body-worn cameras.

The first shot is believed to have been fired by a police negotiator, while the other officer is a constable fresh out of the police academy.

The 24-year-old man remains in hospital but his injuries aren't life-threatening.