No training failure in Vic shooting: union

Victoria's police union boss has backed the actions of two officers who shot a knife-wielding man outside a Melbourne shopping centre, arguing there were no training failures.

It has been revealed the roll-out of a new training program to help Victoria Police respond to mental health incidents was halted because of the summer bushfires and COVID-19 pandemic.

It came after two officers shot a 24-year-old man who allegedly yelled at police to kill him at Lilydale Marketplace on Tuesday morning.

He had been inside a medical centre with the knife and had filled out a new patient form shortly before the tense stand-off.

The man was taken to hospital but his injuries aren't life-threatening.

Victorian Police Association secretary Wayne Gatt said he wasn't sure the situation would have been handled differently if the training hadn't been delayed.

"I don't think there's anything I've seen that points to, particularly in yesterday's incident, any failing in training," he told 3AW on Wednesday.

"We're not blaming anyone for the delay in mental health training. That's a feature of COVID-19."

Premier Daniel Andrews said there were hundreds of examples of critical programs being put on hold amid the state's second wave, including kids learning to swim.

"No one takes any joy in cancelling those sorts of programs," Mr Andrews told reporters on Wednesday.

"Victoria Police are absolutely committed to that work and they'll get that back online and do that work as soon as they safely can."

Mr Andrews doesn't believe the shooting or another high-profile arrest in which a bipolar man's head appeared to be kicked by an officer has eroded public trust in the force.

"The Victorian community can be confident that where there's an issue, where there's a need to investigate ... then there's a proper process that's there," he said.

Tuesday's dramatic shooting was broadcast live on Melbourne radio station 3AW.

Vision has emerged of the officers trying to convince the man to put down the weapon.

"I need you to put the knife down. I'm not going to shoot you," one officer says.

Deputy Commissioner Neil Paterson said the man had yelled at police to kill him before advancing on them.

"They were reversing away from him, walking backwards with their firearms drawn and then, as a last resort, fired shots," he said.

The shooting, under internal investigation by the force with oversight from its ethics body, was captured on police body-worn cameras.