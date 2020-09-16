National

Stomp probe: Vic cops meant to avoid head

By AAP Newswire

VICTORIA POLICE - AAP

Senior police have confirmed officers are trained to avoid striking people in the head or neck, following the release of damning footage showing a mentally ill man being stomped on during a Melbourne arrest.

A senior constable has been suspended with pay after footage shared on social media showed him appearing to kick Timothy Atkins' head while the man was on the ground.

The matter has been referred to Victoria's corruption watchdog IBAC, and the force will also investigate.

"What concerns me is the kick to the head," Deputy Commissioner Neil Paterson said of Mr Atkins' Sunday arrest at Epping, in Melbourne's north.

"One of the areas of concern we always avoid is someone's head or neck."

Mr Atkins remained in hospital on Wednesday, his family previously confirming he was in an induced coma as a result of his injuries.

"Using a kicking action or any action against the head of a person is not trained by Victoria Police. That is outside of our accepted training," Mr Paterson said.

Footage from the scene showed a police car speeding up and hitting 32-year-old Mr Atkins, who is bipolar.

An officer behind the wheel of the police car has had their driving privileges revoked. Neither officer has been charged.

Mr Atkins had attended the Northern Hospital Epping for mental health treatment at 9pm on Saturday.

He was still waiting at 4pm the next day when he smashed the hospital's glass doors and police were called, the deputy commissioner said.

