States urged to take more returned Aussies

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has urged states to take more Australians returning from overseas through expanded hotel quarantine programs.

The federal transport minister wants the national weekly cap to rise from 4000 to 6000 in a bid to get more of the 25,000 people stranded abroad home.

Under Mr McCormack's plan, NSW, Queensland and Western Australia would lift state caps by 500 people a week.

South Australia would take an extra 360 people, with Tasmania, the ACT and Northern Territory encouraged to take as many as possible.

Mr McCormack has written to premiers and chief ministers asking for their support ahead of Friday's national cabinet meeting.

"I want to make sure that more Australians can return home," he told reporters in Wagga Wagga on Wednesday.

South Australian Liberal Premier Steven Marshall has floated increasing his state's cap of returning Australians from 500 to 800.

"We do need to step up and take more," he told ABC radio.

He said the state is not using all of its 500 places.

West Australian Labor Premier Mark McGowan has also signalled his state is willing to take more returned travellers provided they are quarantined in Commonwealth facilities.

But the federal government is reluctant to use immigration detention centres in WA.

The ACT is open to taking 150 a fortnight on a single chartered flight provided federal police and the defence force are enlisted to help.

The federal opposition is demanding that idle air force aircraft be used to bring people back to Australia during the coronavirus pandemic.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese also wants the government to run its own quarantine programs alongside state hotel programs.

"What we have is a prime minister saying, 'it's all too hard' at the moment," he told ABC television.

"There's 25,000 Australians stranded. We know many of them are absolutely desperate to get home."

Mr Albanese said the government should also look at chartering Qantas planes and using other air force aircraft to bring people home.

He called for Commonwealth-run quarantine at the Christmas Island immigration detention centre and a facility outside Darwin, both of which were used early in the pandemic.

Labor is supportive of lifting the arrivals cap of 4000 a week.

MPs and senators from across the political divide have faced calls from constituents to do more for family and friends stuck abroad.

State borders are beginning to slowly reopen, with South Australia lifting restrictions on people from the ACT overnight.

Queensland is considering relaxing its trigger to allow people from NSW and the ACT in from 28 days with no community transmission of the virus to 14 days.

Victoria recorded 42 new cases on Wednesday and eight deaths taking the national toll to 824.