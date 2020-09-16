National

Victoria’s CHO to appear at hotels inquiry

By AAP Newswire

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton will appear before the hotel quarantine inquiry, after it was revealed he was not in charge of the state's coronavirus response.

Professor Sutton will give evidence to the inquiry on Wednesday, alongside his deputy Annaliese van Diemen and their Department of Health and Human Services colleagues Jason Helps and Andrea Spiteri.

Dr van Diemen is no longer involved with the state's COVID-19 response, having returned to her former role overseeing other communicable diseases in late July.

The inquiry has previously heard Mr Helps and Ms Spiteri jointly held the role of state controller during the pandemic before the DHHS secretary Kym Peake stepped into the role herself in late July.

Under the state's plan for an influenza pandemic, developed in 2015, the chief health officer is supposed to assume the role of state controller and the "overall responsibility for emergency response operations".

Professor Sutton did not agree with the decision to abandon the plan.

Former Emergency Management Victoria Commissioner Craig Lapsley wrote in a statement to the inquiry the deputy chief health officer, head of Victoria's nursing and midwifery or a senior paramedic could have assumed the role if Professor Sutton was unable to.

"On first principles it would be prudent to appoint a person/s with public health and medical qualifications, knowledge and expertise," he wrote.

About 99 per cent of the state's second wave of infections can be traced back to outbreaks at the Rydges on Swanston and Stamford Plaza hotels in May and June.

The health department was responsible for overseeing infection control at both hotels.

