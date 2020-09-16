Property scamming Vic cop to be sentenced

A disgraced Victorian police officer who used her job to find empty homes to grow a fraudulent investment empire will be sentenced for her crime.

Rosa Catherine Rossi changed the locks on six vacant homes between April 2016 and June 2017, and began renting some out in the hopes of gaining adverse possession.

Victorian law allows people to take ownership of properties if they can prove they've exclusively possessed it for at least 15 years.

Three of the homes Rossi targeted were in Willaura, in western Victoria, which has a population of just over 500 people.

The others were in the Melbourne suburbs of Malvern, Chadstone and Brooklyn.

Rossi used Victoria Police's internal database to access information about vacant properties, and went to one Melbourne suburban council office in uniform to demand a home owner's phone number.

She told a concerned neighbour in Willaura that she was a police officer, had keys to the home and was buying it.

One of Rossi's victims said he felt like a fool having fallen for her tricks.

"It didn't seem right to me that a police officer would be up to anything fraudulent," he said.

She resigned from her job and pleaded guilty to charges of obtaining property by deception, unauthorised access to police information and perjury.

In a pre-sentence hearing her lawyer described Rossi's attempt to build a property portfolio as misguided.

Ross is due to be sentenced by County Court Judge Martine Marich on Wednesday.