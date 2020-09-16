National

Property scamming Vic cop to be sentenced

By AAP Newswire

Rosa Catherine Rossi (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A disgraced Victorian police officer who used her job to find empty homes to grow a fraudulent investment empire will be sentenced for her crime.

Rosa Catherine Rossi changed the locks on six vacant homes between April 2016 and June 2017, and began renting some out in the hopes of gaining adverse possession.

Victorian law allows people to take ownership of properties if they can prove they've exclusively possessed it for at least 15 years.

Three of the homes Rossi targeted were in Willaura, in western Victoria, which has a population of just over 500 people.

The others were in the Melbourne suburbs of Malvern, Chadstone and Brooklyn.

Rossi used Victoria Police's internal database to access information about vacant properties, and went to one Melbourne suburban council office in uniform to demand a home owner's phone number.

She told a concerned neighbour in Willaura that she was a police officer, had keys to the home and was buying it.

One of Rossi's victims said he felt like a fool having fallen for her tricks.

"It didn't seem right to me that a police officer would be up to anything fraudulent," he said.

She resigned from her job and pleaded guilty to charges of obtaining property by deception, unauthorised access to police information and perjury.

In a pre-sentence hearing her lawyer described Rossi's attempt to build a property portfolio as misguided.

Ross is due to be sentenced by County Court Judge Martine Marich on Wednesday.

Latest articles

Rugby

Reds reaping rewards of Thorn’s rebuild

It was controversial at the time but Brad Thorn’s decision to axe Wallabies playmaker Quade Cooper amid a rebuild of the Queensland Reds is reaping rewards.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NZ relax COVID rules for Bledisloe matches

The NZ government will ease quarantine to appease Wallabies coach Dave Rennie, who said his team would be unable to prepare properly for the Bledisloe Tests.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL cuts bunker officials after blunder

The NRL has made swift changes to the bunker process after an error cost the Sydney Roosters a try against Newcastle.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire