National

Divisive gas plan for coronavirus recovery

By AAP Newswire

GAS STOCK - AAP

1 of 1

Powering Australia's economic recovery from coronavirus with gas has sparked mixed reactions, with the plan labelled a betrayal, hot air and a good first step.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday launched the government's plans to boost Australia's gas sector, including a promise to build a gas power plant in the NSW Hunter Valley if the private sector does not step in.

He also wants to fast-track interconnectors and build more gas pipelines to ensure electricity can be moved around the east coast.

The Australian Energy Council says the government's threat of intervention may be counterproductive as it gives the sector further uncertainty.

"There are no material reliability concerns that would warrant this kind of interventionist approach, and there are already mechanisms in place to address any shortfall identified," chief Sarah McNamara said.

"The Australian Energy Market Operator's most recent assessment identified a potential shortfall in NSW of only 154MW."

Labor's energy spokesman Mark Butler says the plan doesn't create a single job for Australia when it's needed most, now.

"Australia needed a jobs plan from the prime minister today. All we got was hot air."

Independent Warringah MP Zali Steggall wants the government to focus on renewables.

"The Morrison government has captain's picked the technology of gas, whilst blackmailing private companies on an economic decision that is widely condemned by scientists, economists and investors," she said.

"This is completely against any kind of free market liberalism and shows how far Scott Morrison is willing to go to support fossil fuels over sound economic management and jobs."

Oxfam Australia has also blasted the government over the announcement.

"The prime minister's deeply concerning move to put gas, a fossil fuel, at the centre of our recovery from COVID-19 is a serious betrayal of our Pacific neighbours, whose very existence depends on us taking serious action against climate change."

But the petroleum industry is pleased.

"Today's announcement is a good first step to reinvigorate Australia's oil and gas industry, which will be important to help power Australia's economic recovery," the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association said in a statement.

"Reliable and competitively priced energy is crucial to the health of our nation's economy."

The gas plan was recommended to the government by its National COVID-19 Commission, chaired by Nev Power.

Mr Power is a non-executive director of Strike Energy and former chief of Fortescue Metals Group.

Latest articles

Opinion

Shepparton locals endorse new election candidates

I am very impressed by the standard of the candidates who have put their names forward for the Greater Shepparton City Council. With the retirement of four councillors, there is room for new blood to mix with the best of the current councillors who...

Reader Contributed
Opinion

The gravel roadmap paved to freedom

I’m building a gravel path through our garden to the bush and the promise of endless freedom. Don’t ask me why I have taken on this Herculean task. It may have something to do with that other Herculean task we all face - filling in time between the first and the last gasp.

John Lewis
Opinion

No overloads on our roads

Steve TobinLongwood Action Group The Longwood Action Group has a deep sense of frustration over the proposed West Gate Tunnel Project super-loads coming through town and the inability of anyone to give us clear answers and adequately consult. We...

Reader Contributed

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire