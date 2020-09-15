National

Australians told to work a local gap year

By AAP Newswire

Workers check punnets of strawberries (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Young Australians could be given student debt discounts to work across regional Australia in a bid to plug critical labour shortages.

An interim parliamentary committee report has floated the measure as part of a wider plan to address urgent needs across regional Australia.

People on the dole should be able to stay on JobSeeker while performing low-paid agricultural work, the committee said.

The federal government is being urged to develop a "have a gap year at home" campaign to attract year 12s and university graduates to work in regional areas.

The campaign should give consideration to a HECS/HELP discount and appeal to young people's "patriotism" along with those who planned to take a year off overseas.

The federal government should work with states and territories to recruit workers from Pacific nations under two labour schemes.

The report recommends a raft of changes to the working holiday maker visa to be in place for the 12 months.

Backpackers could count work in key industries across all regional areas towards a second or third year in the country.

Travellers would be able to work in hospitality, tourism and other industries in all regional areas rather than just northern Australia.

Working holiday makers should be able to work for the same employer for more than six months provided they are outside major cities.

Border movement exemptions would be in place in areas with high labour needs and no coronavirus cases.

More financial incentives would be given for visa holders to work on farms.

International student graduates should be offered to stay in the country for an extra one or two years to work in critical industries in regional areas.

Committee chair and Liberal MP Julian Leeser said the interim report was designed to help the government respond to urgent labour shortages.

"During the course of the committee's public hearings, it quickly emerged that a major shortage in agricultural labour is emerging," he said.

"Time after time, the submissions and witnesses to this inquiry told the committee about the effect that a lack of working holiday makers entering Australia would have on the upcoming harvest season."

The report also recommends a one-off payment to help with travel and accommodation costs to be paid after a certain period working in regional and rural areas.

The committee wants a hotline established for working holiday makers to address exploitation concerns and workplace rights.

Latest articles

Opinion

Shepparton locals endorse new election candidates

I am very impressed by the standard of the candidates who have put their names forward for the Greater Shepparton City Council. With the retirement of four councillors, there is room for new blood to mix with the best of the current councillors who...

Reader Contributed
Opinion

The gravel roadmap paved to freedom

I’m building a gravel path through our garden to the bush and the promise of endless freedom. Don’t ask me why I have taken on this Herculean task. It may have something to do with that other Herculean task we all face - filling in time between the first and the last gasp.

John Lewis
Opinion

No overloads on our roads

Steve TobinLongwood Action Group The Longwood Action Group has a deep sense of frustration over the proposed West Gate Tunnel Project super-loads coming through town and the inability of anyone to give us clear answers and adequately consult. We...

Reader Contributed

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire