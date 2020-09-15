Alleged child abuse supplier left prints

A Melbourne man who admitted starting an online messaging group to share child abuse material left behind a "substantial" digital footprint.

Police were able to identify Nathan Begnell, 36, through various online usernames, including the one he used at Telegram to share images of pre-pubescent boys.

He's been charged with 303 offences over the possession and distribution of abuse material, including nearly 1000 images he allegedly shared this year.

Begnell's lawyer Sarah Lenthall said he had "made full admissions to his involvement" in the group, though police had also identified Begnell through usernames and aliases he used elsewhere online.

She conceded it was "a very strong prosecution case" and he will most likely spend a substantial time behind bars.

Magistrate Kieran Gilligan will decide on Friday whether to grant Begnell bail.

He acknowledged the case against Begnell was "overwhelming" and noted some charges carry mandatory prison terms.

He also raised concerns Begnell might be a member of other groups sharing child abuse material, and that he could attempt to destroy evidence that police didn't know about yet.

But Ms Lenthell said he was willing to give up the internet if it meant he could be freed.

It's alleged the now-sacked SES volunteer from Werribee, in Melbourne's southwest, started the online messaging group in March 2018, and shared more than 1900 images.

More than 80 per cent of the images were animated or computer generated, but police describe them as "extremely realistic".

They showed pre-pubescent boys, bondage and bestiality and had a homosexual theme, Detective Senior Constable Cassie Borg said.

He also allegedly used it to advertise other groups, including one with a focus on furries - someone interested in animals with human features - and BDSM.

Begnell's online group had more than 450 members worldwide and, after police infiltrated it in June this year, it switched from an open group to invitation only.

Police are also examining chat histories from the group, which Det Borg said included a message from Begnell attached to pictures of children at an Anzac Day parade in Melbourne, with the caption "there's so much eye candy".

In a bail application on Tuesday, Det Borg said she was concerned if he was freed he would alert group members to the police investigation, jeopardising their efforts to identify other users.

But she admitted group members already knew about the investigation, and a large number of group members had left the group.

"My understanding is a new group has been created as users have been alerted to the investigation," she said.

A media release about the investigation had been posted to the original group, alerting those members, she said.