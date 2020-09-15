National

Whale in croc-infested NT river safe

By AAP Newswire

Kakadu rangers are monitoring a whale in the East Alligator River. - AAP

Wildlife officers at Kakadu National Park continue to monitor the health of a humpback whale in the crocodile-infested East Alligator River.

Park staff have also met with experts as they explore intervention options to help the whale, such as shepherding it back to the ocean.

It is the first time a humpback has been spotted in the Northern Territory waterway, with one report placing it 30km upriver.

Marine biologist Jason Fowler initially spotted three whales in the Arnhem Land river about two weeks ago.

It's not clear if the other two have left the remote river system to continue migrating south or are staying under the muddy water.

"It's so murky you can't see them until they're up out of the water," Mr Fowler told AAP on Tuesday.

Parks Australia staff have since located at least one humpback.

Kakadu National Park zoologist Feach Moyle says there are no plans to intervene at this time and the whale is safe and well.

"The highest tide of the year will take place in a few weeks so there is a window of opportunity for it to be able to head out to sea," he said.

