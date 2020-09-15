National

Murder charge for elderly WA man’s bashing

By AAP Newswire

Emiliano Lombardo was fatally bashed outside his Perth home in 2020. - AAP

A man accused of bashing a pensioner outside his Perth home during a crime spree has been charged with the 84-year-old's murder.

Emiliano Lombardi died at Royal Perth Hospital last month, two weeks after he was set upon outside his East Cannington home and beaten and slashed with broken glass.

Quade Karsum Jones, 28, was initially charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to the bashing.

The charge has now been upgraded to murder after homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Jones will face Perth Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Premier Mark McGowan earlier this month offered his sympathies to Mr Lombardi's loved ones, saying he was deeply saddened by his death.

"Nobody, especially our elderly and most vulnerable, should have to suffer like this, nor be afraid outside their own home," he posted on social media.

"My own parents are approaching Mr Lombardi's age - I can only imagine how his family are feeling today."

Jones also faces a number of other charges over the alleged rampage through East Cannington and surrounding suburbs on August 16.

He is accused of indecently assaulting a woman aged in her 40s, striking a woman in her 20s with a metal sign, robbing a man in his 20s, and criminal damage.

Jones was arrested at a train station last month.

Another man, 24, faces criminal damage and drug charges as part of the investigation.

