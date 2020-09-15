Telstra to stamp out government scam texts

Scam text messages claiming to be from crucial government services will be blocked on Telstra's network under a new pilot program.

The telecommunications giant will work with the federal government's Australian Cyber Security Centre and Services Australia to stamp out dodgy texts.

Messages purporting to be from Centrelink or MyGov with malicious links or requests for personal data will be rejected across the network.

Telstra chief executive Andy Penn said with people working and studying from home during coronavirus, the level of risk had never been higher.

"Scammers are targeting personal information more than ever before," he told reporters on Tuesday.

Telstra is already blocking about one million scam calls a month and 20 million suspicious emails every day.

"The level of activity we're experiencing in relation to cyber crime is very, very significant so this is going to be very important," Mr Penn said.

He said illegitimate messages could be blocked by identifying metadata.

"It will not completely eliminate the risk, but it does eliminate a lot of the activity."

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said phishing and ransomware attacks had increased during the pandemic as people increasingly relied on Centrelink and other services.

"Cyber criminals are really cruelly capitalising on Australians' use of these services during the pandemic," she said.

Senator Reynolds said overseas and domestic scammers were targeting Australians and that state based-actors and sophisticated "common garden variety" criminals were behind the attacks.

"They come from many and varied countries, so I couldn't just pick one," she said.

Government Services Minister Stuart Robert said a range of sources could be behind the attacks, including state-sponsored criminal syndicate gangs, local hoodlums or children.

He said the government never sent URLs or asked for usernames or passwords over the phone.

In the past 12 months, the Australian Cyber Security Centre received 60,000 cybercrime reports from individuals and businesses equating to one every 10 minutes.