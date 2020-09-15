Universities want proposed reforms changed

Australia's top universities are shaking their heads at the federal government's proposed reforms, saying they will lead to lower quality education.

Group of Eight chair Margaret Gardner says the changes need "significant amendments".

"We would have preferred a longer and more consultative process on what we believe can and should be significant reform to higher education," she told a Senate inquiry on Tuesday.

"However, we believe that amendments to this bill - significant amendments - can make a workable bill, and a workable bill should and can be produced."

The government says the changes will make an extra 100,000 university places available.

But Professor Gardner argues the plan results in less funding per student so will hurt the quality of education.

The proposal more than doubles the cost of some humanities courses in a bid to encourage people to enrol in courses the government argues lead to higher employability.

Science and maths would be among the degrees made cheaper, along with psychology, agriculture, environmental sciences and health.

"There is no reason that students should pay such widely divergent proportions of cost of their degree," Prof Gardner said.

"We need to ensure this package is improved through amendment and is internally coherent, and delivers for the overall objectives for a sustainable, quality and equitable higher education system."

Prof Gardner, who is also vice-chancellor of Monash University, says current funding arrangements for universities are unsustainable, as demand will rise after the coronavirus pandemic and because of population growth.

The Group of Eight also wants research funding reformed.

The universities have not been given the modelling the federal government is using to justify its changes.

Australian Technology Network of Universities executive director Luke Sheehy said the government was using 2019 data which wasn't publicly available.

The network - comprised of the University of Technology Sydney, RMIT University, the University of South Australia and Curtin University - doesn't support the bill in its current form.

Mr Sheehy says six changes are needed, including getting rid of the proposal to remove access to government-subsidised places for students who fail half of their first eight subjects in a degree.

ATN also wants improved undergraduate access for all Indigenous Australians, not just those in regional areas.

Education Minister Dan Tehan is negotiating with the Senate crossbench in a bid to pass the bill, after a recent vote revealed the government didn't have majority support.

Labor's education spokeswoman Tanya Plibersek says the changes will make it harder for year 12 students to go to university.

"The Liberals want people to accept the fantasy that they can genuinely deliver extra student places, while they also cut university funding by billions," she told AAP.

"No wonder the Liberals want to keep the modelling about their unfair uni changes secret."