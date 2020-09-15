Andrews labels personal attacks ‘low act’

Premier Daniel Andrews has hit out at the creator a personal attack on his leadership involving his dead father, calling it a low act.

He says coronavirus has brought out the best in some Victorians, but divisiveness and nastiness in others.

Anti-government protesters have begun sharing images of boots outside their homes with the tagline "give Dan the boot" as a sign of their disapproval in the premier's leadership.

Mr Andrews says he has no problem with the protest, so long as people aren't breaking the state's restrictions, and that they don't become personal.

One image shows a pair of boots on a fence outside a shed at his family's Old Kentucky Farm at Londrigan, near Wangaratta.

He said they had not chosen the main gate of the property, but to make a point they had chosen the place where his father Bob Andrews' funeral was held in 2016.

"The last time I was in that shed was when I carried my father's coffin out of it, and I think that that is - I won't use the words that my father would use to describe that sort of act - that's just low," Mr Andrews said on Tuesday.

"Have a different view to me, but leave my family out of it and particularly the dead members of my family out of it. Shame, shame on him, shame."

Mr Andrews said having different views to him was a fine and healthy part of democracy, but decency mattered too.

The image has drawn comparisons to the 2012 comment by radio host Alan Jones that then-Prime Minister Julia Gillard's father John had "died of shame" because of her alleged lies.