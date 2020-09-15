National

Trio charged with kidnapping Vic woman

By AAP Newswire

Two men and a woman will front a Melbourne court on kidnap charges. - AAP

Two men and a woman have been charged after allegedly blindfolding another woman, tying her up and forcing her into the boot of a car near Melbourne.

The trio allegedly forced their way into the Whittlesea house late at night on July 29 and overpowered the woman.

After being forced into the boot of a car, she managed to untie herself and run, police said.

Two men, aged 18 and 24, and a 36-year-old woman have been charged with aggravated home invasion and kidnapping.

They are due to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on December 8.

