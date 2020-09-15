National

Walsh to move to lower security facility

By AAP Newswire

Phil Walsh's memorial service (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The son of slain Adelaide Crows coach Phil Walsh will be allowed to move fulltime to a lower security psychiatric facility as he progresses towards a possible release back into the community.

Cy Walsh was detained until further order after the Supreme Court found he was mentally incompetent when he stabbed his father to death in July 2015.

The 31-year-old was later diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and granted leave from the high-security facility, James Nash House, to treat the condition and progress his rehabilitation.

Earlier this year he was allowed to spend some nights each week in a "step down" or lower security facility, called Ashton House, on the same grounds but will now move there permanently.

Walsh will also be allowed to make visits into the community in the company of just one support person who can now include his mother.

The changes ordered by the Supreme Court came after a further psychiatric report was prepared to determine his progress.

He was found not guilty of the murder of his 55-year-old father at the family's Adelaide home after the court accepted that he had undiagnosed and untreated schizophrenia at the time.

Latest articles

Podcasts

You Heard it Here: September 14

Daneka Hill and Lachlan Durling present what made news today, September 14 including a Murray River Council resignation, calls to open the Murray River to commercial operators, Victoria possibly opening up this week and more.

McPherson Media Group
Podcasts

Art in COVID with Kaye Poulton

Mooroopna potter Kaye Poulton talks about keeping busy with no markets and no galleries

John Lewis
Podcasts

My Word with John Lewis: September 10

John Lewis’ column on our path out of lockdown.

McPherson Media Group

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire