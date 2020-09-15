National

Qld premier farewells former MP for Mackay

By AAP Newswire

Tim Mulherin (left) and Annastacia Palaszcuk (file image) - AAP

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palasazczuk has remembered Tim Mulherin as a loving family man and a loyal and trusted confidante at a state funeral to farewell her former deputy.

The former state Labor minister died last week, aged 63, after a long battle with cancer.

MPs past and present attended a service for Mr Mulherin on Tuesday at St Patrick's Catholic Church, in his former electorate of Mackay in Far North Queensland.

In a Facebook post, the premier said nothing mattered more to Mr Mulherin than his family.

"His family was at the centre of his very being," she wrote.

"He spoke so lovingly of his three boys, Declan, Liam and Rory, and loved bringing them into the office to meet everyone. Family was everything to Tim."

Born and raised in Mackay, Mr Mulherin served as its state representative from 1995 until 2015, when he retired for family and health reasons

During his time in politics he served as primary industries and fisheries minister under former premier Peter Beattie, before going on to hold the portfolio for rural and regional economies in the Bligh government.

"He was my loyal deputy, a trusted confidante, a mentor, a colleague, and a dear friend. I will deeply miss him," Ms Palaszczuk said.

The national flag was flown at half-mast at government buildings across Queensland in honour of Mr Mulherin's service to politics.

He is survived by his wife, Erin, and three sons.

