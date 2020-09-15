Qld cop charged with computer hacking

National
Qld cop charged with computer hackingBy AAP Newswire
A Queensland police officer has been charged with computer hacking after allegedly illegally accessing confidential law enforcement information.
The senior constable from the central region is also being investigated for unprofessional conduct, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
Police say the officer has been stood down from official duty and tasked with non-operational duties.
The officer will appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court on September 28.